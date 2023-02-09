Q1 2023 METRO AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2023 / 07:45AM GMT

Steffen Greubel - Metro AG - CEO, Chairman of Management Board & Ad Interim Labour Director



Yes. Thank you very much. Good morning here from Dusseldorf. Welcome to our Metro Q1 2022-'23 results call. We are happy to present to you our most recent business developments today. As usual, I will present the Q1 development first, and then later Christian Baier will take over, and then we will have proper time for Q&As.



What is new, and let me just reiterate that, you feel free to post your questions also in the chat during the presentation or then ask verbally as you used to be afterwards. Moreover, after the English-speaking part, after the Q&A session, we also reserved some time for German-speaking or German-only-speaking people