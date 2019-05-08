Q1 2019 Banca Generali SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Gian Maria Mossa - Banca Generali S.p.A. - GM, CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to our first quarter results conference call. 2019 started very well and I can anticipate that we see further improvements in the numbers in the second quarter.



We closed the first quarter with EUR 61.1 billion of total assets. That is the highest level ever for the bank, thanks to very, very good performance of the underlying assets and thanks to solid inflows. You already know that in the first quarter, net inflows, total net inflows, were at EUR 1.4 billion and considering also the inflows in April, we are very, very close to EUR 2 billion.



In terms of FA network, we exceeded 2,000 financial advisers. And probably even