Q1 2020 Banca Generali SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Gian Maria Mossa - Banca Generali S.p.A. - GM, CEO & Director



Hello, good morning and thank you for attending our first quarter results conference call, and I hope you are all safe.



Before starting with numbers I would like to share with you how we have been managing the situation since the outbreak. And so in Page 3, you see the 3 main pillars of the strategy: first of all, of course, to protect our clients, our people and more in general, our stakeholders through working from home, continuing communication and medical assistance; the second pillar of the strategy was to stay very, very close to our clients without, of course, the physical presence and being proactive in giving continuous communication on products, markets and