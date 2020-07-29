Q2 2020 Banca Generali SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Banca Generali First Half 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Gian Maria Mossa, CEO and General Manager of Banca Generali. Please go ahead, sir.



Gian Maria Mossa - Banca Generali S.p.A. - GM, CEO & Director



Good afternoon, and welcome to our first half results conference call. Let's start saying that despite the severe impact of the pandemic and the spike in volatility of the market, the overall numbers of the bank for the first term and the first half are very, very solid. In terms of total assets, we ended the first 6 months with almost the same level of the end of the last year at EUR 68.9 billion, thanks to basically a very, very high diversification of the portfolios and very strong inflows. For the first half, inflows were at EUR 2.8 million. It's not just about the amount of inflows, but it's also about the quality. And we're going to see later that the quality was