Q1 2021 Banca Generali SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Gian Maria Mossa - Banca Generali S.p.A. - GM, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, and good morning. Thank you for attending our first quarter results conference call. Let's start by saying that the first quarter was probably the best quarter ever for the bank, of course, for the numbers but even more for the quality of the underlying. We achieved more than EUR 77 billion of total assets. And what impressed me more apart for the impressive acceleration, 19%, the increase year-on-year, is about the quality because the greatest part of this acceleration comes from asset management products.



This increase is a consequence of, of course, positive market but also a very sound and of great quality activity of our financial