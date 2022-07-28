Q2 2022 Banca Generali SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Gian Maria Mossa - Banca Generali S.p.A. - GM, CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Thank you. So good afternoon, and welcome to our first half results conference call. First of all, let me start by saying that the overall results are very resilient despite an extremely complex situation. On one hand, the commercial results are solid with high volumes, but of course, a more conservative mix. And on the other, financial results are geared by rising interest rates, a flexible business model and pretty stable managed solutions margins.



Considering this new economic and financial market environment, we are adapting our approach to be flexible, but the overall each internal guidelines and targets for our 3-year business plan are