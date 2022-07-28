Q2 2022 Banca Generali SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Banco Generali First Half 2022 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Gian Maria Mossa, CEO and General Manager of Banca Generali. Please go ahead, sir.
Gian Maria Mossa - Banca Generali S.p.A. - GM, CEO & Executive Director
Okay. Thank you. So good afternoon, and welcome to our first half results conference call. First of all, let me start by saying that the overall results are very resilient despite an extremely complex situation. On one hand, the commercial results are solid with high volumes, but of course, a more conservative mix. And on the other, financial results are geared by rising interest rates, a flexible business model and pretty stable managed solutions margins.
Considering this new economic and financial market environment, we are adapting our approach to be flexible, but the overall each internal guidelines and targets for our 3-year business plan are
