Q1 2023 Banca Generali SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Gian Maria Mossa - Banca Generali S.p.A. - GM, CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, and thank you for participating to our first quarter result conference call. Before starting, I would like just to inform you that we have changed some slight just to better represent the business model of the bank. So the first quarter was pretty impressive on different aspects. First of all, the total assets of our clients achieved the highest level ever and basically thanks to an increasing productivity of our existing sales force. On the financial numbers, pretty impressive, the new eyes of the recurring fees and recurring net profit. Thanks, of course, to very strong net interest income, but also sticky recurring revenues, thanks to diversification and