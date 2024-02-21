Feb 21, 2024 / 02:40PM GMT
Craig William Siegenthaler - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD & Head of the North American Asset Managers, Brokers & Exchanges Team
This is Craig Siegenthaler from Bank of America, and I'm pleased to introduce Jack Weingart. Jack is CFO and on the Board of TPG. He joined TPG back in 2006 and prior to his appointment as CFO, he was co-managing partner of TPG Capital from 2017 as well as managing partner of the funding group from 2006. Jack is also on the private company Board of Viking Holdings, and he previously served on the Board of several other private companies, including J. Crew, Chino Holdings and Chobani. Jack, thank you for joining us. How are you doing today?
Jack Charles Weingart - TPG Inc. - CFO & Director
Thanks, Craig. Doing well.
Craig William Siegenthaler - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD & Head of the North American Asset Managers, Brokers & Exchanges Team
So first, let me just start with a quick background on TPG. The firm was founded in 1992, went public in 2022. It
TPG Inc at Bank of America Financial Services Conference Transcript
Feb 21, 2024 / 02:40PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...