Feb 21, 2024 / 02:40PM GMT

Craig William Siegenthaler - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD & Head of the North American Asset Managers, Brokers & Exchanges Team



This is Craig Siegenthaler from Bank of America, and I'm pleased to introduce Jack Weingart. Jack is CFO and on the Board of TPG. He joined TPG back in 2006 and prior to his appointment as CFO, he was co-managing partner of TPG Capital from 2017 as well as managing partner of the funding group from 2006. Jack is also on the private company Board of Viking Holdings, and he previously served on the Board of several other private companies, including J. Crew, Chino Holdings and Chobani. Jack, thank you for joining us. How are you doing today?



Jack Charles Weingart - TPG Inc. - CFO & Director



Thanks, Craig. Doing well.



Craig William Siegenthaler - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD & Head of the North American Asset Managers, Brokers & Exchanges Team



So first, let me just start with a quick background on TPG. The firm was founded in 1992, went public in 2022. It