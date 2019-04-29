Q4 2018 Biofrontera AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call to discuss 2018 full year financial results.



At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to Pamela Keck who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.



Pamela Keck - Biofrontera AG - Head, Investor Relations



Thank you, and good morning, and welcome, everyone. Before we begin the call I have to go through some household items first.



The news release issued this morning has been filed according to the applicable securities regulations and available on the Biofrontera website. Earlier this morning, Biofrontera issued a press release announcing financial results for the 12 months ended December 31, 2018. We encourage everyone to read today's press release as well as Biofrontera's Annual Report on Form 20-F, which has been filed with the SEC.



The company's press release is also available on Biofrontera's website at www.biofrontera.com.

