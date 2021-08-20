Q2 2021 Biofrontera AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Yes, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of Biofrontera AG. Per customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Pamela Keck, Head of Investor Relations, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.



Pamela Keck - Biofrontera AG - Head of IR



Thank you. Good morning, good afternoon, and welcome to Biofrontera's earnings conference call for the first 6 months ended June 30, 2021. Yesterday, we issued a press release announcing financial results for the 6 months ended June 30, 2021. We encourage everyone to read the press release as well as the half year report, both of which are available on our website.



Please note that certain information discussed on this call today is covered under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. We caution listeners that during this call, Biofrontera's management will be making forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward