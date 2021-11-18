Q3 2021 Biofrontera AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 18, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Conference Call to Discuss the Q3 2021 Earnings Results. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Pamela Keck, Head of IR, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.



Pamela Keck - Biofrontera AG - Head of IR



Thank you. Good morning, good afternoon, and welcome to Biofrontera's Earnings Conference Call for the Third Quarter 2021. Yesterday, we issued a press release announcing financial results for the 9 months ended September 30, 2021. We encourage everyone to read the press release as well as the Q3 earnings report, both of which are available on our website.



Please note that certain information discussed on the call today is covered under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. We caution listeners that during this call, Biofrontera's management will be making forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward