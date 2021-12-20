Dec 20, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Justin Davis-Rice - Naked Brand Group Limited - Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It's now 10 AM in Sydney, Australia. And there being a quorum present, I declare the EGM of Naked Brand Group Limited open. My name is Justin Davis-Rice, and I am the Executive Chairman of Naked Brand Group Limited and the Chair of this meeting. Joining me here today are my fellow directors, Kelvin Fitzalan and Simon Tripp. And our US-based director, Andy Shape is joining us on the phone. Also here, is our CFO and Company Secretary, Mark Ziirsen, and Tim Aman, our audit partner from our auditors, BDO. These proceedings are being conducted from our auditors, BDO office in and with shareholders and other participants joining via live audio webcast. There is no live voting or live questions being offered as part of the audio only webcast.



The agenda for today's meeting will be as follows. We will proceed with the formal business of today's EGM and following that, any other businesses. Now, let me proceed with the formal business of the meeting. I note that the Notice of