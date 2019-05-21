Q1 2019 Balco Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 21, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Kenneth Lundahl - Balco Group AB - President & CEO



Welcome to the Balco Q1 reporting. It's me, Kenneth Lundahl, CEO, here; and then our new CFO, Michael Grindborn.



We'll start with Page 2. Quarter 1, strong quarter throughout.



Our order intake is up 33% in the quarter to SEK 362 million...



Unidentified Participant -



(inaudible)



Kenneth Lundahl - Balco Group AB - President & CEO



[Of which] renovations accounted for 91%. We expect an increased order intake of 25% the coming quarters. And our order intake in Q1 was 35 -- 34% higher than our turnover.



Our revenue growth is plus 11% in the quarter to SEK 270 million, and our acquired growth from TBO-Haglinds is 18%. Our organic growth is negative with 7%, and I will come back to that. We expect the full year organic growth to be 10%.



Our operating profit is up 23% in the quarter to SEK 27 million. Our operating profit is up from 9% -- 9.1% to 10% in the quarter. Our order book backlog is now SEK 1,529 million, a growth of SEK 100