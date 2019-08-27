Q2 2019 Balco Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Kenneth Lundahl - Balco Group AB - President & CEO



Thank you. Welcome to the Q2 reporting of Balco.



We'll start with Page 2, a snapshot of Balco.



We are leading provider of complete glazed balcony system in the Nordics. We help customers which have problem with existing balconies. And our solution is the Balco method, where we cut away the old balcony, put up a new, bigger glazed balcony with a lot of positive features. We are focused in the Renovation segment. We have a unique selling process where we help the customer through the whole process from choosing the product, voting, building permission and, of course, completion of the product -- project. Our key markets are the Nordic countries.



Page 3, Q2, breakthrough regarding financing in our largest market. I will come back to this because this is