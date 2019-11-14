Nine Months 2019 Balco Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Kenneth Lundahl - Balco Group AB - President & CEO



Thank you. Welcome to the future reporting.



We start at Page 2. Balco is a product company, helping customers which have problem with their existing open balconies, and we cut down the old balconies and put up new [PK] glazed balconies. And we are focusing mainly the Renovation segment. We have a unique selling process, helping customers through the whole process. And our production operation and our logistics setup is really strong. There is no one in the market that is even close to us.



Our key markets are Sweden, Denmark and Norway. We change to Page 3. We're happy with the quarter and the result of it and also the -- our -- the activities on the market and so on, so we're really, really happy. If we look at the order intake, the growth was 57%. Organic growth in order intake was 32%; net sales increased 23%; operating profit, 25%. And we had some delays in our -- some of -- with some of the bigger projects and that has hurt our turnover a little bit in the quarter. And so our organic growth was negative by 9.8%. Some of these