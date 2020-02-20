Q4 2019 Balco Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 20, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Balco 2019 Q4 report. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Kenneth Lundahl. Please go ahead with your meeting.



Kenneth Lundahl - Balco Group AB - President & CEO



Thank you. Welcome to the Q4 reporting of Balco. Reporting today is me, Kenneth Lundahl, CEO; and Michael Grindborn, the CFO of Balco.



We turn to Page 2. Balco is a provider of complete glazed balcony systems in the Nordics. We help customers which have problem with their existing balconies. And our solution is to cut away the old balcony, put up a new big one, and this creates value in many dimensions for the customer, both financially, environmentally, and also of course, that they have a bigger balcony they can use.



We are focusing mainly on the Renovation segment. It stands for 90% of our turnover. We have a unique selling process which helps the customer through the whole process until the product is ready. We haven't seen anyone in the markets that exist today that is working as us and having the same sales process as we have.