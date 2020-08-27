Q2 2020 Balco Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Balco Q2 Report 2020.



Kenneth Lundahl - Balco Group AB - President & CEO



Welcome to this Q2 reporting of Balco. It's me, Kenneth Lundahl, here; and the CFO, Michael Grindborn. We'll start with Page 2, a short snapshot of Balco.



Balco helps customers, which have problem with existing balconies. Our solution is to cut down the old balconies, put up a new bigger balcony, glazed or open. We focus on the renovation segment. We have a unique selling process, helping the customer through the whole process, and we have a well-established logistics and delivery function.



If you look at Page 3. Best quarter in net sales, operating profit and operating margins so far. Sounds like an easy quarter, it was not. It was an intense quarter to keep all production units and all building sites in operation. But here, the management and our workers have done a really good job, and we have been able to keep