Q4 2020 Balco Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Kenneth Lundahl - Balco Group AB - President & CEO



Thank you. Welcome to the Q4 Balco reporting. It's me, Kenneth Lundahl here, and Michael Grindborn, the CFO.



And we'll change to Page 2. I would start with a little bit of summary. If we look at the corona pandemic situation from March last year until now, that affects Balco due to the restrictions in meeting people. We can do all other kind of work, meeting customers, certainly we're doing a lot of work, but the restriction is affecting our possibility to really close the orders.



Now we know that this is the situation, and we have created a lot of tools so that we can in different countries use different kind of tools to really close orders.



In Sweden it's one away, Norway one way, Denmark another way. We also have sales to do (inaudible) before the meeting, so We have launched our digital meetings.



But to understand the