Q2 2021 Balco Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Kenneth Lundahl - Balco Group AB - President & CEO



Thank you. Welcome to the Q2 reporting of Balco. It's me, Kenneth Lundahl, CEO here; and the CFO, Michael Grindborn. We will start with some introduction music. Please listen to the text.



Kenneth Lundahl - Balco Group AB - President & CEO



The translation of that song is, it's over now, (foreign language), and what we mean with that, that the boring period is over. Balco's sales model is unique. No one else is working like us, but we are dependent on physical meetings with the Board and with all the end customers. So even though we have developed digital tools that improves, the physical meeting is important for us. But you can see really that this boring period is over.



Before the restriction period, we had a 17% growth 7 years in a row before the restriction