Q3 2021 Balco Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 18, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Kenneth Lundahl - Balco Group AB - President & CEO



Okay. Welcome to the Q2 reporting of Balco. It's me here Kenneth Lundahl, CEO; and Michael Grindborn, CFO.



On Page 2. In Q3, we had more than doubled the order intake. The order intake increase was 116% to SEK 306 million compared to SEK 142 million last year. And it was also 54% higher than in the third quarter, and order intake was 26% higher than the revenue in the quarter. We see that the order intake in Q4, Q1 and Q2 will be really good. And the reason for that is that we see all the cooperation agreement signed (inaudible) stock and offering stock. The reason for the high order intake in Q2, Q3 and the coming, as we see now, 3 quarters. That's not only, I would say, pent-up demand after the Corona period. We see also that one of the main effect is the improvement we did in the financing before the corona period. The improved financing, especially in the Nordic countries has lowered the monthly cost with about 25% for our customers. And this -- we see this gives a really good effect and it will support the Balco business many, many