Q4 2021 Balco Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Balco Audiocast with Teleconference Q4 2021. (Operator Instructions)



Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Kenneth Lundahl; and CFO, Michael Grindborn. Please begin your meeting.



Kenneth Lundahl - Balco Group AB - President & CEO



Excellent. Thank you. Welcome to this Balco presentation. Michael, Page 2?



Michael Grindborn - Balco Group AB - CFO, Secretary of the Board and Head of IR & IT



Yes.



Kenneth Lundahl - Balco Group AB - President & CEO



Q4 more than doubled order intake in the quarter. The order intake increased by 111% to SEK 484 million compared to SEK 230 million last quarter -- year quarter, and it was 38% higher than in the fourth quarter 2019. The order intake was 49% higher than the revenue in the quarter. So the order intake is really working well, and it looks good going forward in the next quarters.



We have some new financial targets. We have a new profitability target. Earnings per share should grow by 20% per year