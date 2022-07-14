Q2 2022 Balco Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Kenneth Lundahl - Balco Group AB - President & CEO



Kenneth Lundahl, CEO; Michael Grindborn, CFO; and Camilla Ekdahl, COO.



Q2 continued net sales but a smaller number of lost projects negatively affected the results. Net sales for the quarter increased by 16%, all organic growth. Net sales year-to-date increased by 15%, of which 9% was organic growth. Order intake in the quarter was not as expected. We had about SEK 40 million of orders that was moved to next quarter.



And the reason for this is a discussion about material price level, material index and what interest rate level we shall be on. We see now that the long-term interest rate level seems to be stabilizing, and we also see that material prices are going down. And we see