Q4 2022 Balco Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



(foreign language)



Camilla Ekdahl - Balco Group AB - CEO, President, COO & CEO of Balco AB



Welcome to our presentation. We will start with some highlights. We had all-time high net sales, and we have also very strong cash flow. And the net sales for the quarter increased by 18% to SEK 383 million. And for the full year, the increase was 19%. The operating cash flow was SEK 78 million in the quarter and SEK 200 million for the full year.



We have made 2 acquisitions during the quarter. The first one was SÃ¶derÃ¥sen Mur & Kakel, which was consolidated from 1st of November 2022 and then Arutex AB, which will be consolidated from 1st of January 2023. SÃ¶derÃ¥sen is a facade company in Southern of Sweden, while Arutex will be a subsidiary to TBO Haglinds and are carrying out the installation of the balconies and glazings. As we already announced in quarter 3, we needed to plan for a cost-saving program due to the lower result and order intake and the tougher market solution we have seen. These have now been affected. We have seen savings of SEK 20