Q1 2023 Balco Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to today's webcast presentation with Balco Group.



With us presenting today, we have the CEO, Camilla Ekdahl and CFO, Michael Grindborn. (Operator Instructions)



With that said, I'll get the floor to you guys. Please go ahead.



Camilla Ekdahl - Balco Group AB - CEO, President, COO & CEO of Balco AB



Welcome. For our first-time listeners, we make a very short summary of Balco Group, who we are. Balco Group was founded in 1997 and today consists of the company's Balco AB, Balco Altaner, TBO-Haglinds, RK Teknik, NMT, Stora Fasad and SÃ¶derÃ¥sens Mur och Kakel. The head office in VÃ¤xjÃ¶ and we have about 500 employees.



We operate in mainly 2 segments, renovation and new build. But the core expertise is in the renovation area, and it's to replace old balconies with a new one and glazed -- make it glazed balcony. However, the group has a broad offering of balcony solutions, including both open and glazed balconies as well as complimentary offers, such as facade renovations.



We are the market leader in