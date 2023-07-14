Q2 2023 Balco Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Camilla Ekdahl - Balco Group AB - CEO, President, COO & CEO of Balco AB



Thank you. All welcome to our presentation. First, for new listeners, a snapshot of Balco Group. Can you take it up? It's not working? Yes. Balco Group was founded in 1987 and consists of several companies in Sweden and Denmark with sales offices in Norway, U.K., Germany and Netherlands. The head office is in VÃ¤xjÃ¶, and the group has over 500 employees. Balco operates in 2 main segments: renovation and new build. The core expertise is in supplying closed balconies and balcony solutions primarily on the renovation market and the tenant owner associations. However, the group has a broad offering of balcony solution, including both open and closed balconies as well as offerings such as facade renovations. Balco Group is a market leader in Scandinavia, with key markets being