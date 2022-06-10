Jun 10, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu - Oi S.A. - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Marcelo, welcome everybody to our call.



As you all know, because of the material fact we published last night, obviously, today, we are here to talk about the closing and settlement of the V.tal InfraCo transaction. And after many, many months of a very complex discussion, very intense discussion as this is a complex transaction. We wanted to give you an overview of the final terms of the transaction and now what was settled, what was closed and what are the next steps for both Oi and V.tal going forward.



As we have already said many times before, not only this is a complex transaction, but this is a transaction that we believe will transform the Brazilian telecom infrastructure sector. We started this with an ambitious plan that we created back in 2019 and perfected during 2020, and then came to a model that was approved by the 2020 RJ plan amendment in the GCM at the end of 2020. And after that, we started negotiations and we started the process where we received proposals for the sale of the InfraCo UPI, as it