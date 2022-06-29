Q1 2022 Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 29, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Marcelo Ferreira - Oi S.A. - IR Director



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining Oi's conference to discuss 2022 first quarter results. The event will take place in English with simultaneous translation into Portuguese. Please be informed that this video conference is being recorded, and it will be available later on the company's IR website. (Operator Instructions) Now I would like to pass the floor to Mr. Rodrigo Modesto Abreu, Oi's CEO. Please Rodrigo, you can proceed.



Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu - Oi S.A. - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Hello, everybody. Welcome to our Q1 2022 earnings call. And as you can hear, unfortunately, today, due to a strong laryngitis. I really apologize, but I'm unable to present our Q1 results. And as such, our call will be conducted by our Chief Strategy Officer, Mr. Rogerio Takayanagi and our CFO, Ms. Cristiane Barretto. Mr. Rogerio, the voice is yours, and I will be joining them later and trying to answer your questions. Thank you very much, everybody.



Rogerio Takayanagi - Oi S.A. -