Q3 2022 Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Luis Plaster -



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us in this conference to discuss Oi's Third Quarter 2022 Results.



The event will take place in English with simultaneous translation to Portuguese.



Now I would like to pass the floor to Mr. Rodrigo Abreu, Oi's CEO. Mr. Rodrigo, you can now proceed.



Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu - Oi S.A. - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you, Luis. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our Q3 2022 call. Today, I will be conducting the call but our CFO, Cristiane Barretto, will also participate, present in details on our financial results and cost strategy.



This quarter marks the beginning of a new period for the company as we start to operate what we are calling the new Oi. For the first time, the results