Q2 2020 Bactiguard Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Cecilia EdstrÃ¶m - Bactiguard Holding AB - CEO



Good morning and welcome all. I hope you are all well and safe and have had the opportunity of taking some time off this summer to recharge your battery, which I believe is very well needed. With me today, I have our very fresh and new CFO, Gabriella BjÃ¶rknert Caracciolo; and I also have Lina Arverud, who has been our acting CFO since I stepped up to the CEO role in February, who will be participating in the call.



So let's now turn to slide number 2.



I would like to start with giving a global overview of how the healthcare system has been affected in the second quarter. As you very well know, there has been extensive lockdowns in many regions. And to take a few examples, in India, there were three -- there have been three months of general lockdown, and, since then, there's been regional lockdown; there's no travel between states and there's a quarantine between states. And so, the pandemic is spreading very fast. Official numbers talk about 2 million affected, but it's probably more like 20 million, and that has affected