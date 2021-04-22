Q1 2021 Bactiguard Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 22, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Cecilia EdstrÃ¶m - Bactiguard Holding AB - CEO



Good morning, everyone. My name is Cecilia EdstrÃ¶m and I'm the CEO of Bactiguard. I hope you're all well and safe. I'd like to welcome you to this presentation, which will both highlight developments in the first quarter for Bactiguard and set the stage for the AGM, which will be held by postal voting next week.



I can assure you that we have a lot of activities ongoing. And although we don't see them in the numbers quite yet, I am confident that we will have traction throughout the year and time will work in our favor.



Let me start by taking a global outlook related to the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has affected us. To date, COVID-19 has infected more than 140 million people worldwide and more than 3 million people have died. These are terrible numbers. And behind every number, there's a human being, family, and friends, and we all suffer.



The first wave, which came around this time last year, was followed by a second. And we are now in the middle of the third wave. To date, the US has the highest total number