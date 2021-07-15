Q2 2021 Bactiguard Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Cecilia Edstroem - Bactiguard Holding AB - CEO



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. I hope you're well, safe, and enjoying the summer. This quarter, we closed our books in record time and brought the Q2 report forward by almost a month compared to last year, and I hope this will add some value for you as investors and analysts although I do know that we are competing with several other companies reporting today, so it's a busy day.



The temperature is rising in Sweden, and I can say the same about our business. So let's start by looking at some business highlights on slide number two. Can we go to slide number two, please.



We have a lot of activities ongoing and made significant progress both in the licensing business and through new partnership for our own portfolio. The most important breakthrough is, of course, the launch