Q1 2022 Bactiguard Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Anders GÃ¶ransson - Bactiguard Holding AB - CEO



Welcome to the call to all our shareholders, investors, analysts, and others who have joined today. We will share our Q1 results as well as a deep dive into our expanding license business, with a focus on the two new agreements we have signed with Zimmer Biomet as well as Dentsply Sirona, leading companies in their fields within orthopedics and the dental area.



Let's go to page 2. In our last quarterly call, we presented a new focused growth strategy as well as new financial goals. Core to our strategy is our vision of keeping people safe from infections. We do so by fighting the infections to save lives, limit antimicrobial resistance, and save cost for the healthcare system by providing safe and effective technology.



We will today share how we are executing on our strategy with a clear focus of getting our technologies to patients.



If we go to page 3 in an overview of our Q1 results. We had a strong sales quarter, both in license revenue through our partnerships with leading global medtech companies, a total of