Q3 2022 Bactiguard Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Anders GÃ¶ransson - Bactiguard Holding AB - CEO



Thank you, operator, and welcome to all our shareholders, investors, analysts, and all others joining today's call. Today, we will share our Q3 results, which shows continued strong revenue growth as well as positive EBITDA even in light of the investments we're doing to set us up to execute on our long-term financial targets. We'll also spend time on our ongoing licensing projects, which are giving us a good momentum.



If we go to page 2 and before we go into the financials, I just want to reiterate why Bactiguard's vision is so important. It is not surprising that demand for our products is increasing, considering the benefits that infection prevention can provide both for individuals and society at large.



Avoiding an infection, for example, in connection with orthopedic surgery or extended use of a urinary catheter or venous catheter could mean the difference between life and death. This has never been more important than right now, when we have a significant care gap after the pandemic, which creates a pressure on