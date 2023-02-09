Q4 2022 Bactiguard Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Anders GÃ¶ransson - Bactiguard Holding AB - CEO



Welcome to all our shareholders, investors, and analysts in today's call. Today, we will share our Q4 and 2022 results.



Reflecting on the year, it has been a year of transformation for Bactiguard. In the beginning of the year, we launched a new focused growth strategy and set new long-term financial goals. And since then, we have invested in our organization to realize the full potential of our infection prevention offering, including signing a starting product development with two new partners during 2022, or in two new partnerships, I should say.



If I go to page 3 and look at 2022 in brief, first, we had a strong year with revenue increase of 42%, and in quarter four, it was 57%. And this is despite the bumpy macroeconomics post-COVID related issues, still affecting healthcare systems in part