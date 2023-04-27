Q1 2023 Bactiguard Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Anders GÃ¶ransson - Bactiguard Holding AB - CEO



Welcome, everyone, joining in today's call where we will share our quarter-one 2023 results. I hope you had a chance to browse through the report as I now will give you the verbal presentation commenting on the quarterly figures and the strategic focus ahead. As usual, Carin Jakobson, our CFO, and I are available for questions after the presentation.



Looking at Q1, it was a combination of a very transformative 2022. We continue to invest in the organization as well as positioning Bactiguard to capitalize on the vast opportunities behind the global healthcare trends. We see positive effects of the transformation and remain focused on ensuring we have an organization truly equipped and geared for future growth.



