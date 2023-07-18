Q2 2023 Bactiguard Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Thomas von Koch - Bactiguard Holding AB - Interim CEO



Thank you, operator, and welcome to today's call where we'll share our interim report for quarter-two 2023. I hope you've had the chance to browse through the report as I will now give you a verbal presentation commenting on the figures, the profit warning we announced roughly a week ago, and importantly, our strategic focus ahead. As usual, Carin Jakobson, CFO, and I are available for questions after the presentation.



But before I dig into the figures, let's look at the world around us as a background to why I believe so much in Bactiguard and why I believe every medical device which are placed in the body for more than two days should be coated with our unique technology. And just to recap, bacterias grow on implants and devices in the body after two days, that's why the two days are so important.



But first, a quick introduction of myself. I assumed the role as Interim CEO end of May. This is my first-quarter report as a listed CEO. But as some of you know, I've been around this company for more than 20 years as the main owner,