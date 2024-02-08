Q4 2023 Bactiguard Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Thomas von Koch - Bactiguard Holding AB - Interim CEO



Thank you, operator, and welcome to the presentation of Bactiguard's Q4 and full-year 2023 report. By my side, I have Patrick Bach, our CFO since November last year. Welcome to the team and to the financial markets, Patrick. Together, we will go through the presentation, and as usual, be available for questions afterwards.



But firstly, as I'm sure as you've seen, we announced some really exciting news yesterday evening. Bactiguard has appointed Christine Lind as its new CEO. With her international background, extensive experience from our industry, combined with our modern, collaborative, and executional leadership style, Christine perfectly fits the bill for Bactiguard and our strategy ahead.



In addition, being an American having lived in Sweden since 2015, she can easily maneuver in both cultures. I cannot overestimate the value the US will have for Bactiguard's future. Christine will assume the role as CEO on May 14 in connection with the Annual General Meeting.



The headline of the report summarizes Q4 and the year in an