Q2 2019 Banco Bpm SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2019 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Banco BPM's First Half 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Roberto Peronaglio, Investor Relations manager of Banco BPM. Please go ahead, sir.



Roberto Giancarlo Peronaglio - Banco BPM SocietÃ per Azioni - Head of IR



Thank you very much, and good afternoon. Thanks for being here for this presentation. As usual, before leaving the field to Mr. Castagna for the presentation, I remind you that you can find the presentation on the website, on the Investor Relations section. And after the presentation, there will be a Q&A section reserved to financial analysts. Now I leave the field to Mr. Castagna.



Giuseppe Castagna - Banco BPM SocietÃ per Azioni - CEO & Director



Thank you. Good evening, everybody. Thank you for being with us. Unfortunately, we are always very late, very close to the holidays. So I hope that after the presentation, you