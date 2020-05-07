Q1 2020 Banco BPM SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Banco BPM First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Roberto Peronaglio, IR Manager of Banco BPM. Please go ahead, sir.



Roberto Giancarlo Peronaglio - Banco BPM SocietÃ per Azioni - Head of IR



Thank you very much. Thank you, everybody, to be here with us at this conference. As usual, before leaving the field to Mr. Castagna, our CEO, let me remind that you can find the presentation on our website on Investor Relation page, and that the Q&A section is reserved only for the financial analysts.



Thank you very much. I leave the floor to Mr. Castagna.



Giuseppe Castagna - Banco BPM SocietÃ per Azioni - CEO & Director



Good evening. Thank you, everybody, for being with us. Let's start this presentation, of course, from the impact of the COVID on the first quarter results that we have to comment today. We have an