Q2 2020 Banco BPM SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Banco BPM First Half 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Roberto Peronaglio, IR Manager of Banco BPM. Please go ahead, sir.



Roberto Giancarlo Peronaglio - Banco BPM S.p.A. - Head of IR



Thanks a lot. Thanks, everybody, to be present with us at the presentation of Banco BPM first half result. As usual, before leaving the floor to Mr. Castagna for the presentation, I would only remind you that you can find the presentation on our website on the Investor Relation page. And that the section Q&A is reserved only for the financial analysts.



I leave the floor to Mr. Castagna.



Giuseppe Castagna - Banco BPM S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Hello. Good evening, everybody. I know it's 6:30, over 6, so I have to be quick. I'll try to do my best. Thank you for being with us. I know it's been a long day also for you.



I'll start