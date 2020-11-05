Q3 2020 Banco BPM SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Banco BPM 9 Months 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Roberto Peronaglio, IR Manager of Banco BPM. Please go ahead, sir.



Roberto Giancarlo Peronaglio - Banco BPM SocietÃ per Azioni - Head of IR



Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you for being with us tonight for the presentation of the third quarter result. As usual, before leaving the floor to Mr. Castagna for the presentation and then up to you for the Q&A, let me remind that the presentation can find on our website on Investor Relations page, and the Q&A section is reserved for financial analysts. Thank you very much.



I leave the field to Mr. Castagna.



Giuseppe Castagna - Banco BPM SocietÃ per Azioni - CEO & Director



Good evening, everybody. Thank you for being with us this evening. I will try to be as much quick as possible in order to give you time