Full Year 2020 Banco BPM SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Banco BPM Full Year 2020 Group Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Roberto Peronaglio, Investor Relations Manager of Banco BPM. Please go ahead, sir.



Roberto Giancarlo Peronaglio - Banco BPM SocietÃ per Azioni - Head of IR



Thank you very much to be present with us tonight for the presentation of the full year result. Before leaving the floor Mr. Giuseppe Castagna, let me remind that you can find the presentation on our website in Investor Relations page and the Q&A section is reserved for investor -- for financial analysts.



Thank you very much. I leave the floor to Mr. Castagna.



Giuseppe Castagna - Banco BPM SocietÃ per Azioni - CEO & Director



Thank you, Roberto. Good evening, everybody. Thank you for being with us with the -- for this full year 2020 presentation. Let's start immediately on Page 5, where we have summed