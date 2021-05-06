Q1 2021 Banco BPM SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Banco BPM Q1 2021 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Roberto Peronaglio, Investor Relations Manager of Banco BPM. Please go ahead, sir.



Roberto Giancarlo Peronaglio - Banco BPM S.p.A. - Head of IR



Thank you, and thank you, everybody, to be here this evening with us for the presentation of our results after a long day of results presented by some other banks.



So before leaving the field to Mr. Castagna, let me remind that you can find the presentation on our website in the page Investor Relation. And then the Q&A section is reserved to financial analysts.



Now I leave the floor to Mr. Castagna. Thank you.



Giuseppe Castagna - Banco BPM S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Thank you, Roberto. Thank you to all of you. I know it's been a long day for most of you being in the third conference call in the day. So I will try to be