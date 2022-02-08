Feb 08, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Banco BPM Full Year 2021 Group Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Roberto Peronaglio, IR Manager of Banco BPM. Please go ahead, sir.
Roberto Giancarlo Peronaglio - Banco BPM S.p.A. - Head of IR
Thank you very much, and thank you, everybody, to be here with us for our '21 full year presentation results. Before starting with the presentation, let me remind you, you can find all the slides and the press release on our website in the IR section. (Operator Instructions)
So now I give the floor to Mr. Castagna for the presentation. Thank you.
Giuseppe Castagna - Banco BPM S.p.A. - CEO & Director
Thank you, Roberto. Thank you, everybody, for being with here -- here with us. I will start the middle on Page 5, let's say, that we are very glad to announce maybe the best ever result since the merger for 2021 with an adjusted net
Full Year 2021 Banco BPM SpA Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 08, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...