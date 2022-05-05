May 05, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Banco BPM First Quarter 2022 Group Results Conference Call.
(Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Roberto Peronaglio, IR Manager of Banco BPM. Please go ahead, sir.
Roberto Giancarlo Peronaglio - Banco BPM S.p.A. - Head of IR
Thank you very much. Thank you, everybody, for the attendance for this first call of 2022. Before leaving the floor to Mr. Castagna, let me remind, as usual that you can find all the materials on our website on the Investor Relations page. The session Q&A is reserved only for financial analysts. And let me ask you to be so kind to limit on 2 questions for each analyst to leave room to the other analysts to make the question.
So now I leave the field to Mr. Castagna.
Giuseppe Castagna - Banco BPM S.p.A. - CEO & Director
Thank you, Roberto. Good evening, everybody. Happy to be with you to present a very solid strong set of
Q1 2022 Banco BPM SpA Earnings Call Transcript
May 05, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT
