Aug 03, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Banco BPM First Half 2022 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Roberto Peronaglio, IR Manager of Banco BPM. Please go ahead, sir.
Roberto Giancarlo Peronaglio - Banco BPM S.p.A. - Head of IR
Thank you very much. Thank you, everybody, for being here with the presentation of the first half results. As usual, you can find the presentation on our website in the Investor Relations page. And let me remind that the Q&A session is here only for the financial analysts. Now I leave the floor to Mr. Castagna.
Giuseppe Castagna - Banco BPM S.p.A. - CEO & Director
Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for being with us for the Q2 presentation of Banco BPM. We are very happy to have the opportunity to present this very strong and good set of results for the bank in such a difficult operating environment like the one we are experiencing during the last
Half Year2022 Banco BPM SpA Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 03, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...