Nov 08, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Banco BPM Group 9 Months 2022 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Roberto Peronaglio, IR Manager of Banco BPM. Please go ahead, sir.
Roberto Giancarlo Peronaglio - Banco BPM S.p.A. - Head of IR
Thank you very much, and thank you, everybody, for being here for this conference out of the 9 results of Grupo Banco BPM. Before leaving the floor to Mr. Castagna for the presentation, let me remind that you can find the slide on our website in the Investor Relations page and the Q&A section is reserved only for financial analyst. Now I leave the floor to Mr. Castagna.
Giuseppe Castagna - Banco BPM S.p.A. - CEO & Director
Thank you. Good evening, everybody, and thank you for being with us this evening. This round, we are, I think, the last bank to make a presentation, I hope you will be happy to give us your attention for the time of our results
Q3 2022 Banco BPM SpA Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 08, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...