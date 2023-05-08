May 08, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good evening. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Banco BPM Group First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Roberto Peronaglio, IR Manager of Banco BPM. Please go ahead, sir.
Roberto Giancarlo Peronaglio - Banco BPM S.p.A. - Head of IR
Good evening, everybody, and particularly for all of you that are linked from London that today is a bank holiday. Before leaving the floor to Mr. Castagna for the presentation, let me remind that you can find slide on the website on the Investor Relations page. Then following the presentation, we will have a Q&A section reserved to financial analysts. (Operator Instructions)
Now I leave the floor to Mr. Castagna.
Giuseppe Castagna - Banco BPM S.p.A. - CEO & Director
Thank you, Roberto. Good evening, everybody. Thanks for being with us. I'm very proud together with my management team to present this first quarter excellent set of
Q1 2023 Banco BPM SpA Earnings Call Transcript
May 08, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...