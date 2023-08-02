Half Year 2023 Banco BPM SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Banco BPM First Half 2023 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions).



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Roberto Peronaglio, IR Manager of Banco BPM. Please go ahead, sir.



Roberto Giancarlo Peronaglio - Banco BPM S.p.A. - Head of IR



For being here, before leaving the room to Mr. Castagna for our presentation, let me remind that you can find on our website the presentation in the press release and the Q&A is a result of -- to financial analysts and please ask you to have only 2 questions for each to give room also the other analysts to do more questions. Thank you very much. Proceed to Mr. Castagna.



Giuseppe Castagna - Banco BPM S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Good evening, everybody. Thank you for being with us for the Q2 presentation. I have to say that we are very proud with my management team to present a very strong set of results. If we start from Page 6 on the left-hand