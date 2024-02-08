Preliminary Q4 2023 Banco BPM SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

As a reminder, the results [local mutation] is available on our website in the Investor Relations section.



Giuseppe Castagna - Banco BPM SpA - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Thank you, Arnel. Good evening, everybody. Welcome to the full year '23 presentation of Banco BPM. I'm very glad to present our results this time. I think we are the largest banks to present results, so maybe it will be also easier for you to make comparisons and